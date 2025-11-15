Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 67.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.04% to Rs 118.39 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 67.57% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.04% to Rs 118.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales118.3989.66 32 OPM %1.851.93 -PBDT0.321.07 -70 PBT0.241.00 -76 NP0.240.74 -68
