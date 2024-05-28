United Credit standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.00% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of United Credit rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 127.78% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
