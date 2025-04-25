Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.59% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 54.40% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.00% to Rs 8.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 26.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.316.86 -23 26.7824.92 7 OPM %31.2648.25 -44.9248.48 - PBDT1.623.30 -51 11.9412.03 -1 PBT1.523.21 -53 11.5011.65 -1 NP1.142.50 -54 8.469.00 -6
