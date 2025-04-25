Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 9.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 9.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 19.28% to Rs 729.04 crore

Net profit of Maithon Power rose 9.57% to Rs 99.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 729.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 903.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.87% to Rs 346.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 448.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 2954.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3360.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales729.04903.16 -19 2954.433360.32 -12 OPM %22.0221.74 -20.9625.29 - PBDT140.23167.21 -16 540.51752.93 -28 PBT97.0483.04 17 370.54455.63 -19 NP99.0790.42 10 346.10448.70 -23

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

