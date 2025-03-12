Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Index of industrial production expands 5% on year in January 2025

Index of industrial production expands 5% on year in January 2025

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) showed today that the IIP growth rate for the month of January 2025 is 5 percent, marking an improvement over the 3.2 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of December 2024. This is the highest annual growth rate in eight months. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of January 2025 are 4.4 percent, 5.5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 161.3 against 153.6 in January 2024. Within the manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in January 2025 over January 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of January 2025 are Manufacture of basic metals (6.3%), Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (8.5%) and Manufacture of electrical equipment (21.7%).

Nifty ends below 22,500; VIX slides 2.70%; IT shares tumbles for 4th day

Aptus Value allots 10-year NCDs worth Rs 200 cr

Nippon Life India Asset Management announces cessation of director

Board of InterGlobe Aviation approves investment of Rs 394 cr in its IFSC subsidiary

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

