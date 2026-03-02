Index of industrial production gains 4.8% on year in Jan-26

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated in a latest update today that Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 4.8 % year-on-year growth in January 2026, supported by 4.8% growth in Manufacturing sector and 5.1% growth in electricity sector. The IIP growth stood at 7.8 percent in the month of December 2025. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of January 2026 are 4.3 percent, 4.8 percent and 5.1 percent respectively. Within the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in January 2026 over January 2025. The top three positive contributors for the month of January 2026 are Manufacture of basic metals (13.2%), Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (10.9%) and Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (9.9%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News