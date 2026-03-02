Monday, March 02, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India VIX surged 25.01% to 17.13.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,988 a premium of 122.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,865.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 312.95 points or 1.24% to 24,865.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 25.01% to 17.13.

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks end sharply lower amid West Asia conflicts; broader mrkt underperfroms

Benchmarks end sharply lower amid West Asia conflicts; broader mrkt underperfroms

Japan's Nikkei drops 1.35%

Japan's Nikkei drops 1.35%

Asian shares slide on Iran conflict

Asian shares slide on Iran conflict

GIFT Nifty indicates gap down opening for equities as US-Iran tensions escalate

GIFT Nifty indicates gap down opening for equities as US-Iran tensions escalate

NMDC records 16% YoY increase in iron ore production for February'26

NMDC records 16% YoY increase in iron ore production for February'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance