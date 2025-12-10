India Achieves Record High Exports in FY25-26 H1; Electronics, Pharma, and Engineering Lead Growth

Key export drivers during April-September 2025 include Electronic Goods (41.94%), Engineering Goods (5.35%), Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (6.46%), Marine products (17.40%) and Rice (10.02%), which collectively propelled Indias strong export momentum. Indias export performance was strongly supported by export destinations including USA (13.34%), United Arab Emirates (9.34%), China (21.85%), Spain (40.30%), and Hong Kong (23.53%), each registering robust growth during April-September 2025 as compared to same period last year.
