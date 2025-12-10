Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2025.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2025.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd crashed 10.33% to Rs 3887.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 7.37% to Rs 12525.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13111 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 472.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300pts; Nifty below 25,750; SMIDs, IT, Consumer Durables shares drag

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India offers most affordable train fares, says Rail Minister Vaishnaw

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Govt to undertake India Post's business process reengineering: Scindia

Uber

Uber enters B2B logistics via ONDC, expands metro ticketing to Bengaluru

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha begins discussion on electoral reforms

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd plummeted 5.03% to Rs 1615.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17799 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd corrected 4.80% to Rs 33.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Happiest Minds wins Runner-up for Excellence in People Analytics

Happiest Minds wins Runner-up for Excellence in People Analytics

Sensex drops over 336 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex drops over 336 pts; auto shares in demand

New business premium for life insurers expands around 23% on year in Nov-25

New business premium for life insurers expands around 23% on year in Nov-25

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Onix Solar Energy hits the roof after bagging Rs 149 cr LoI from Vikran Engineering

Onix Solar Energy hits the roof after bagging Rs 149 cr LoI from Vikran Engineering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon