Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2025.
Kaynes Technology India Ltd crashed 10.33% to Rs 3887.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 7.37% to Rs 12525.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13111 shares in the past one month.
Latent View Analytics Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 472.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd plummeted 5.03% to Rs 1615.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17799 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd corrected 4.80% to Rs 33.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
