Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archidply Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Kalyani Forge Ltd, Hubtown Ltd, Ortin Global Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2025.

Kalyani Forge Ltd, Hubtown Ltd, Ortin Global Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2025.

Archidply Decor Ltd crashed 14.89% to Rs 70.6 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 84 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1520 shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Forge Ltd lost 10.82% to Rs 632.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 118 shares in the past one month.

 

Hubtown Ltd tumbled 10.42% to Rs 252.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47001 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Global Ltd plummeted 8.18% to Rs 14.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5544 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd slipped 7.76% to Rs 174.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 699 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

