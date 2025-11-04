Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and EU remain committed to hold deliberations on core areas in FTA

India and EU remain committed to hold deliberations on core areas in FTA

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

A senior team of negotiators from the European Union (EU) is in New Delhi from 3 to 7 November 2025 for negotiations with Indian counterparts on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The engagements aim to resolve key outstanding issues and advance the agreement toward a balanced and equitable framework that benefits both sides.

The visit follows Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri. Piyush Goyal's official visit to Brussels (27-28 October 2025), where he held forward-looking discussions with H.E. Maroš ?efčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. These consultations reaffirm the commitment of both sides to intensify engagement and facilitate a comprehensive trade agreement.

 

Deliberations during the week will focus on core areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin amongst others along with technical and institutional matters. The discussions are guided by a shared vision of a modern, robust, and future-ready FTA that reflects the priorities and sensitivities of both India and the EU.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy India soars after stellar Q2FY26 results

Hitachi Energy India soars after stellar Q2FY26 results

Barometers trade in negative terrain; realty shares tumble

Barometers trade in negative terrain; realty shares tumble

Studds Accessories IPO ends with subscription of 73.25 times

Studds Accessories IPO ends with subscription of 73.25 times

3M India spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 191 cr

3M India spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 191 cr

Smartworks jumps on record workspace lease with Hiranandani Group

Smartworks jumps on record workspace lease with Hiranandani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon