Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3M India spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 191 cr

3M India spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 191 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

3M India zoomed 17.23% to Rs 36,213.20 after the company's net profit jumped 43.01% to Rs 191.33 crore on 14.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,266.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 36.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 250.80 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA grew 33.1% to Rs 268 crore in second quarter of FY26 as against Rs 201 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Ramesh Ramadurai, MD of 3M India, said the company delivered 14.0% sales growth in the second quarter of current financial year versus Q2 prior year. The company delivered broad-based growth across all four business segments. For the quarter, Healthcare sales grew 14.9%, Consumer 14.6%, Transportation & Electronics 12.9% and Safety & Industrial 12.3% versus prior year.

 

We are encouraged with the sales growth in Q2 as well as the first half of FY 25-26, despite timing benefit in the quarter due to certain project-related businesses. The Companys profit after tax grew 43.0% to Rs. 191 crores in Q2 FY26. The Company maintained higher spend levels during the quarter in sales and marketing to improve market penetration. I thank our teams for their focus on customers and disciplined execution during the quarter.

Also Read

Retail Investors

Retail Investors Dominate Stock Markets With Rising Demat Openings

artificial intelligence, AI,

Alibaba's AI model leads global crypto trading test, outperforms GPT-5

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 250 pts; Nifty below 25,700; SMIDs drop; Hero MotoCorp plunges 5%

Earthquake

Mild tremor in Karnataka's Vijayapura, some districts of Andhra Pradesh

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank targets market-level growth next fiscal, says new CEO

On a half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 26.84% to Rs 369.02 crore on 14.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,462.46 crore in H1 FY26 over H1FY25.

3M India is a subsidiary of 3M Company, USA. The company manages its operations in four operating segments: safety & industrial, transportation & electronics, health care and consumer. In India, the company has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune and has a R&D Center in Bangalore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

3M India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

3M India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India and EU remain committed to hold deliberations on core areas in FTA

India and EU remain committed to hold deliberations on core areas in FTA

Hitachi Energy India soars after stellar Q2FY26 results

Hitachi Energy India soars after stellar Q2FY26 results

Barometers trade in negative terrain; realty shares tumble

Barometers trade in negative terrain; realty shares tumble

Studds Accessories IPO ends with subscription of 73.25 times

Studds Accessories IPO ends with subscription of 73.25 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon