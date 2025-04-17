India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.39% to Rs 1.21 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.39% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.91% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.27% to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.211.52 -20 5.596.84 -18 OPM %-3.316.58 -6.8025.44 - PBDT0.090.20 -55 0.812.06 -61 PBT0.070.18 -61 0.742.00 -63 NP0.050.14 -64 0.561.51 -63
