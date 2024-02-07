Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 1.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 126.21 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 1.80% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 126.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 118.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.126.21118.3919.9622.9126.0825.8322.9923.1016.9616.66