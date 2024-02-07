Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 1.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 126.21 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 1.80% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 126.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 118.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales126.21118.39 7 OPM %19.9622.91 -PBDT26.0825.83 1 PBT22.9923.10 0 NP16.9616.66 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content