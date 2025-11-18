Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India demonstrating resilience in face of global instability, says PM

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture and remarked in his speech that the past four to five years have been filled with global challenges. The global supply chain was severely impacted due to the pandemic, and the world began to drift towards despair. As conditions began to stabilize, turmoil emerged in neighbouring countries. Amidst these crises, Indias economy demonstrated resilience by achieving a high growth rate. Modi highlighted that in 2022, the European crisis affected global supply chains and energy markets, impacting the entire world. Despite this, Indias economic growth continued strongly through 202223. In 2023, even as conditions deteriorated in West Asia, Indias growth rate remained robust. He emphasized that even this year, in the face of global instability, Indias growth rate is hovering around seven percent.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

