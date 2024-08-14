Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India exports down 1.2% to USD 33.98 bn in July

India exports down 1.2% to USD 33.98 bn in July

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
India's merchandise exports in July dipped 1.2 per cent to USD 33.98 billion from USD 34.39 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Wednesday. Imports increased by about 7.45 per cent to USD 57.48 billion in July against USD 53.49 billion a year ago. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at USD 23.5 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Salary

Amid Cognizant's 2.5 LPA freshers pay offer row, attention on CEO's salary

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Share market

GMR Airports Infra shares slip on weak Q1; Net loss widens to Rs 141 cr

Pro Kabaddi League

Doctor's murder: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation amid protests

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Oppn silent on B'desh due to fear of losing vote bank: Yogi Adityanath

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon