India exports down 1.2% to USD 33.98 bn in July

India's merchandise exports in July dipped 1.2 per cent to USD 33.98 billion from USD 34.39 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Wednesday. Imports increased by about 7.45 per cent to USD 57.48 billion in July against USD 53.49 billion a year ago. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at USD 23.5 billion.

