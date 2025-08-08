India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 18.31 croreNet profit of India Finsec rose 38.55% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.3116.47 11 OPM %76.6269.40 -PBDT7.686.35 21 PBT7.035.83 21 NP3.812.75 39
