A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 134.45 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 1.76% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 134.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales134.45114.96 17 OPM %71.3473.84 -PBDT34.4132.84 5 PBT31.8930.49 5 NP23.1022.70 2
