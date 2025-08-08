Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2025 quarter

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 134.45 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 1.76% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 134.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales134.45114.96 17 OPM %71.3473.84 -PBDT34.4132.84 5 PBT31.8930.49 5 NP23.1022.70 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit declines 0.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit declines 0.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Trescon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Trescon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

JNK India consolidated net profit declines 82.29% in the June 2025 quarter

JNK India consolidated net profit declines 82.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 115.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 115.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon