Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India GDP expected to grow by 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26: Economic Survey

India GDP expected to grow by 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26: Economic Survey

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

India is expected to record GDP growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 on the back of strong fundamentals, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. There are many upsides to domestic investment, output growth and disinflation in FY26. There are equally strong, prominently extraneous, downsides too. Nonetheless, the fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent, the survey noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

FICCI members favour review of tax structure to spur demand, boost growth

FICCI members favour review of tax structure to spur demand, boost growth

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 79.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 79.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon