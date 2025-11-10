India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 108.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 46.90 croreNet profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 108.41% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 46.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.9042.71 10 OPM %18.408.66 -PBDT10.365.46 90 PBT9.204.10 124 NP6.443.09 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content