Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 54.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 54.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 37.48 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 54.48% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 37.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.4837.65 0 OPM %5.588.07 -PBDT1.852.78 -33 PBT0.811.75 -54 NP0.611.34 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

