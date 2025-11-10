Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 34.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.98% to Rs 42.35 croreNet profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 34.91% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 42.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales42.3534.72 22 OPM %49.4244.35 -PBDT21.7115.64 39 PBT18.7514.20 32 NP14.2610.57 35
