Monday, November 10, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 34.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 34.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 21.98% to Rs 42.35 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn rose 34.91% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 42.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales42.3534.72 22 OPM %49.4244.35 -PBDT21.7115.64 39 PBT18.7514.20 32 NP14.2610.57 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Graphite India standalone net profit declines 49.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Graphite India standalone net profit declines 49.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 115.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 115.48% in the September 2025 quarter

SJVN consolidated net profit declines 30.20% in the September 2025 quarter

SJVN consolidated net profit declines 30.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Khandwala Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon