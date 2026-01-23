Sona BLW slides after Q3 PAT falls 13% QoQ to Rs 151 crore

Sona BLW Precision Forgings slipped 2.40% to Rs 457.85 after the company reported a 12.73% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.78 crore in Q3 FY26.

However, revenue from operations rose 5.40% QoQ to Rs 1,199.76 crore during the quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined marginally by 0.27%, while revenue surged 38.23% for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 241.55 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 15.74% YoY. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 40.14 crore during the quarter under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 304.60 crore, registering a growth of 30.05% from Rs 234.20 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 25.2% in Q3 FY26 from 27.0% in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from battery electric vehicles (BEV) grew 38% YoY, reflecting strong momentum in the companys EV business.

Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO, said, In Q3 FY25, we achieved our highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted net profit in Q3 FY26. Our revenue grew strongly by 39% year on year, primarily driven by the expansion of our electric vehicle traction motor and railway business in India. BEV revenue share improved meaningfully to 38% in Q3 from 32% in Q2FY26 and represents our second-best quarter till date in terms of absolute BEV revenue and share.

We have commercialized a new product in this quarter, the hydraulic motor controller, leveraging our strengths in motors and controllers to develop the solution for a new application outside the current product portfolio. We continue to add new EV customers and win new EV programs from our existing EV customers. Moreover, we commenced sample production of in-cabin radar sensors in our new SMT line at Chennai facility in this quarter, making us one of the few automotive radar manufacturers in India with local SMT manufacturing capability.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share for the financial year 202526. The record date has been fixed as Friday, 30 January 2026.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. The company has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, the USA, Mexico, and China. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs.

