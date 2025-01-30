Business Standard

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 319.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 26.89% to Rs 1525.86 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 319.22% to Rs 528.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 1525.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1202.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1525.861202.54 27 OPM %94.5871.76 -PBDT699.90171.19 309 PBT697.23168.40 314 NP528.89126.16 319

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

