Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India July PMI sends mixed signs on performance of the private sector

India July PMI sends mixed signs on performance of the private sector

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

The ongoing improvements in demand for Indian services continued to underpin growth of total new orders, international sales and output. Although the upturn added pressure on firms' capacity, hiring moderated. July's increase in employment was the slowest in 15 months, despite strengthening business confidence. Meanwhile, input costs and output charges rose at faster rates than in June.

At 60.5 in July, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before was little-changed from 60.4 in June and therefore signalled another sharp increase in output. The rate of expansion was the best seen since August 2024.

 

The PMI results for July revealed mixed signs regarding the performance of the Indian private sector. New orders and output expanded at quicker rates, while job creation receded and business optimism faded. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures gathered pace. The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index was up fractionally from 61.0 in June to 61.1 in July, indicating a sharp rate of expansion that was the quickest since April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slumps 10% YoY to Rs 825 cr

Aurobindo Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slumps 10% YoY to Rs 825 cr

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare spurts after Q2 results

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare spurts after Q2 results

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares decline

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares decline

Government and other financial institutions take up multiple initiatives to promote digital payment transactions

Government and other financial institutions take up multiple initiatives to promote digital payment transactions

Niti Aayog pitches for National EV policy with clear targets, timelines

Niti Aayog pitches for National EV policy with clear targets, timelines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon