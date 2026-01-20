Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Launches Responsible Nations Index, ranks 16th in the list of 154 nations

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
India today launched the Responsible Nations Index (RNI) at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, under the aegis of the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF). The Index introduces a comprehensive global framework for assessing nations on parameters such as ethical governance, social well-being, environmental stewardship, and global responsibility, going beyond conventional indicators of power and economic prosperity. India ranked 16 in the list of 154 nations. Singapore topped the ranking.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

