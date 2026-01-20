ITC Hotels standalone net profit rises 8.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 1046.65 crore

Net profit of ITC Hotels rose 8.20% to Rs 246.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 227.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 1046.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 928.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1046.65928.1639.6139.86456.97378.39382.97303.73246.55227.87

