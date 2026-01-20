Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 19.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.91% to Rs 3658.41 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 19.84% to Rs 265.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 221.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.91% to Rs 3658.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4152.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3658.414152.8912.239.16493.20429.67357.98300.24265.58221.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News