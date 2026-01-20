Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 19.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 19.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales decline 11.91% to Rs 3658.41 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 19.84% to Rs 265.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 221.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.91% to Rs 3658.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4152.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3658.414152.89 -12 OPM %12.239.16 -PBDT493.20429.67 15 PBT357.98300.24 19 NP265.58221.62 20

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

