India Lease Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore
India Lease Development reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.140.13 8 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

