India needs to declare coking coal as critical mineral for enhancing competitiveness of steel sector

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
A latest report from National institute of Advanced Studies placed on NITI Aayog website highlighted that the Aayog can convince the Government of India to declare coking coal as a critical mineral for India as a precursor to making several policy changes for ramping up the production of domestic metallurgical coal to enhance the competitiveness of Indias booming steel sector which will create thousands of well-paid, skilled manufacturing jobs directly & indirectly, reduce infrastructure costs in India, and earn precious foreign exchange.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

