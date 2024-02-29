India puts forth a strong case for keeping development at core of WTO work agenda

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India has put forth a strong case for keeping Development at the core of the WTO work now and in the future. In the working session on Development, India highlighted that historically, on the issue of development, there has been no dearth of promises made by developed countries, with each Ministerial churning lofty ideas.India stated that the multilateral trading system stood at a crossroads today. While the world is battling multiple crises such as debt and balance of payment, the WTO itself is confronting serious challenges both from within and outside. As a consequence, the developing countries including the LDCs, are not only expending their limited resources fighting these global challenges but also defending their interests in this multilateral forum. India emphatically stated that Development is the goal and in fact the very reason, why the developing countries including LDCs, have joined this institution in the first place.