Shriram Finance, UPL in focus after Nifty 50 rejig

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Shriram Finance will replace UPL in the 50-share benchmark Nifty 50 index effective 28 March 2024.
Shares of Shriram Finance rose 1.17% to currently trade at Rs 2,376.40 while those of UPL shed 0.94% to Rs 471.30.
The above replacement will also be applicable to Nifty50 Equal Weight index.
Meanwhile, Adani Power, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Jio Financial Services, Power Finance Corporation and REC will replace Adani Wilmar, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care and Shriram Finance in the Nifty Next 50 index.
First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

