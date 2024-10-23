Business Standard
India's energy consumption projected to spurt from 5.4 million barrels per day to 7 million barrels per day by 2030

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas has articulated Indias evolving journey towards sustainable energy solutions in a latest speech. Highlighting the potential for these technological advancements to be replicated across the Global South, Puri provided insights into the complexities of energy transitions within democratic frameworks, emphasizing that there is no clear answer to whether these transitions are inherently easier or more difficult in democracies. He pointed out that as global energy demand rises, Indias own energy consumption is projected to increase significantlyfrom 5.4 million barrels per day today to an anticipated 7 million barrels per day by 2030. This growing demand positions India as a major contributor to global energy consumption, with projections indicating that 25% of the increase in global energy demand over the next two decades will originate from India alone.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

