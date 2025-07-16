Shilpa Medicare gains as unit VI gets USFDA EIR with VAI classification

Shilpa Medicare added 2.94% to Rs 920.70 after the company announced that its Unit VI facility in Dabaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka, has received EIR with VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) classification from USFDA, for the GMP inspection.
The good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection was conducted from 24 October 2024 to 30 October 2024.
This facility is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storage and distribution of two types of complex dosage forms - oral dissolving films and transdermal systems.
The Unit is already approved by EMA, Europe; MHRA, UK; SFDA, Saudi and TGA, Australia.
This Unit is currently supplying Oral Film products to US and other markets. Transdermal products have been filed in the European market.
Also Read
Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of API, formulation, and development services. Shilpa Medicare (SML) started its operations as an API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka, India.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 40.77% to Rs 14.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.40% to Rs 330.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content