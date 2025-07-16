Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

To empower one of Australia's largest education networks with SAP S/4HANA

Infosys has announced a collaboration with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools (MACS) to drive an ambitious digital transformation initiative. This engagement showcases Infosys' strong capabilities in implementing managed services in the education sector.

As part of the initiative, Infosys will deploy a suite of enterprise platforms, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and other advanced solutions like identity and access management and master data management. These integrations aim to move MACS' core ERP systems to the cloud and streamline its operations across its network of about 300 schools, enhancing efficiency, user experience, and scalability for future innovations.

 

The program offers a unified digital workspace with personalized, role-based access, enabling enhanced collaboration through team-based communities and streamlined communication. It improves master data management for accurate, real-time access and provides scalable infrastructure to support future generative AI applications aligned with MACS' strategic vision.

This collaboration sets a new standard for large-scale, AI-driven ERP modernization in education. By managing end-to-end digital services, Infosys enables MACS to prioritize educational outcomes while ensuring operational excellence and future-ready platform capabilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index at over 3-week high above 98 mark

Dollar index at over 3-week high above 98 mark

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares rally for 3rd day

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares rally for 3rd day

CFF Fluid Control surges after inking MoU with GRSE for jointly developing subsea-based sonar

CFF Fluid Control surges after inking MoU with GRSE for jointly developing subsea-based sonar

Mini Diamonds India hits the roof on securing $2 million export order

Mini Diamonds India hits the roof on securing $2 million export order

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.77% in the June 2025 quarter

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon