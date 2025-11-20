Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation rises 8.1% on year

Currency in circulation rises 8.1% on year

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 38.49 lakh crore as on November 14, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.4% on the week to Rs 47.96 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 8.1% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation moved up 3.4% so far while the reserve money has shed 0.7%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India says Joint Crediting Mechanism will catalyse long-term low emission development strategy

India says Joint Crediting Mechanism will catalyse long-term low emission development strategy

H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

RNIT AI secures work order from State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh

RNIT AI secures work order from State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

Netweb Technologies spurts after SES upgrades ESG score

Netweb Technologies spurts after SES upgrades ESG score

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon