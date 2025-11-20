Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays surges on foray into Leisure Hospitality segment

Mahindra Holidays surges on foray into Leisure Hospitality segment

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays rallied 5.71% to Rs 341.70 after the company's board approved entering into 'Leisure Hospitality' segment, aimed at scaling and diversifying its existing business portfolio.

The new vertical will be operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahindra Hotels and Residences India, under the brand name Mahindra Signature Resorts.

The company currently operates in the vacation ownership segment. Its entry into leisure hospitality business is expected to add scale and diversity to its existing business portfolio while enabling it to tap into fast growing categories and customers in the overall tourism sector.

The company plans to invest about Rs 1,000 crore in setting up the new business through its subsidiary. Mahindra Signature Resorts will focus on families seeking immersive and sophisticated travel experiences, with a target of scaling the brand to 2,000 keys by FY30.

 

Additionally, the company announced the launch of Keystone, a Privileged Access Program, offering premium benefits like concierge services coupled with flexible and simple membership plans. It also outlined plans for accelerated inventory addition to reach 10,000 keys by FY30, along with a refreshed brand identity that includes rebranding Club Mahindra as Club M.

Manoj Bhat, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays said, For almost three decades, Mahindra Holidays has shaped how Indian families holiday, which gives us a competitive edge. The demand for experiential holidays is rising swiftly due to increasing affluence. We recognize that family extends beyond the traditional sense to encompass meaningful connections and shared experiences. Hence, we are embarking on our two-brand strategy, to gain a leadership position in the leisure market.

Also Read

Reliance Power share price

Reliance Power shares gain 4% amid plans to strengthen governance

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

India calls for united global action on energy security at COP30 in Brazil

Khan Market

Khan mkt falls to 24th globally, London, Milan, New York top retail rents

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Jaiprakash Power zooms 9%, Groww tumbles 8%

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 with Vayu AI to be launched on November 20: Where to watch

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) offers quality family holidays primarily through vacation ownership memberships. MHRIL offers a 25/15/10-year membership along with other products Bliss, Go Zest, Club Mahindra Fundays for corporates, through its flagship brand Club Mahindra.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.6% to Rs 17.85 crore on 6.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 717.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Currency in circulation rises 8.1% on year

Currency in circulation rises 8.1% on year

India says Joint Crediting Mechanism will catalyse long-term low emission development strategy

India says Joint Crediting Mechanism will catalyse long-term low emission development strategy

H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

RNIT AI secures work order from State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh

RNIT AI secures work order from State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon