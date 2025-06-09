Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves fall by $1.24 billion to $691.485 billion

India's forex reserves fall by $1.24 billion to $691.485 billion

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Indias forex reserves dropped by $1.237 billion to $691.485 billion for the week ended May 30, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended May 30, foreign currency assetsa major component of the reservesfell $1.952 billion to $584 billion, according to the RBI data.

The gold reserves increased by $723 million to $84.305 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $2 million to $18.569 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $6 million at $4.395 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

 

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

