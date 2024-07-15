Business Standard
India's Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High of $657.16 Billion

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves saw a significant increase of $5.158 billion, reaching a new high of $657.155 billion during the week ended July 5, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by $4.228 billion to $577.11 billion.
Gold reserves also saw a substantial rise, increasing by $904 million to $57.432 billion. Additionally, special drawing rights (SDRs) went up by $21 million to $18.036 billion.
Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $4 million to $4.578 billion.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

