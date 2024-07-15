Stock Alert: HCL Tech, IREDA, Avenue Supermarts, RVNL, Sun Teck Realty, Lupin

Upcoming results : Angel One, Hastsun Agro Product, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra and SpiceJet.

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) reported 6.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,257 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 3,986 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.6% to Rs 28,057 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 28,499 crore recorded in the last quarter of FY24. The coampny declared dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) reported a 30% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 383.69 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.58 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 32% YoY to Rs 1510.28 crore in Q1 FY25.

Sun Teck Realty recorded 29.71% increase in pre-sales to Rs 502 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 387 crore in Q1 FY24.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported a 17.46% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 773.82 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 658.75 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 18.57% to Rs 14,069.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 11,865.44 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

EMS received letter of award (LoA) from Uttarakhand Power Corporation for development of distribution infrastructure-loss reduction works at EDC Dehradun rural Circle. The said order valued at approximately Rs 141.12 crore in which the company will hold a 95% share with other joint venture partner.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for overhead modification work up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV electric traction system.

Lupin said USFDA inspection at the Dabhasa manufacturing facility in Gujarat ended with no observations and received an Establishment Inspection Report with the 'No Action Indicated' classification.

Apollo Micro Systems received the Make II project from the Indian Army for the supply of a vehicle-mounted counter -swarm drone system.

Piramal Pharma said USFDA pre-approval was inspected at the Ahmedabad facility and closed with zero observations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers &Chemicals, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises and RBL Bank.