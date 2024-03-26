Sensex (    %)
                             
Metal shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 73.23 points or 0.26% at 27912.61 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.35%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.09%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.47%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.18%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.16%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.56%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.46%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 266.33 or 0.37% at 72565.61.
The Nifty 50 index was down 59.7 points or 0.27% at 22037.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 207.73 points or 0.49% at 42563.54.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.43 points or 0.06% at 13127.82.
On BSE,1376 shares were trading in green, 1750 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

