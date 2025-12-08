Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Latent View Analytics Ltd recorded volume of 161.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 December 2025.

Latent View Analytics Ltd recorded volume of 161.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.52% to Rs.484.80. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 131.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.10 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.83% to Rs.4,950.00. Volumes stood at 67.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 15.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.87% to Rs.253.30. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

market crash, market fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks to day's low, drops 750 pts; Nifty falls below 25,950

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches ₹4,190 cr in crypto cases, declares one as fugitive offender

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's signs licensing pact to sell Australian Immutep's cancer drug

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

PM takes Nehru's name in every debate: Gaurav Gogoi slams govt in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces Health Security Cess Bill in Rajya Sabha

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 44.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.87% to Rs.75.59. Volumes stood at 5.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd saw volume of 17732 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3864 shares. The stock dropped 1.91% to Rs.34,230.00. Volumes stood at 1945 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

Omaxe Group repays its entire debt of Rs 700+ cr to Samman Capital

Omaxe Group repays its entire debt of Rs 700+ cr to Samman Capital

BSE SME Astron Multigrain enters the market with a soft crunch

BSE SME Astron Multigrain enters the market with a soft crunch

Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank down for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon