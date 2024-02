The growth rate of GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 7.6 percent as compared to growth rate of 7.0 percent in 2022-23.

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 of 2023-24 is estimated at ₹43.72 lakh crore, against ₹40.35 lakh crore in Q3 of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 8.4 percent.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.4 percent in the December quarter, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.