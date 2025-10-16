Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's government debt to GPD ratio expected to fall in coming years says IMF

India's government debt to GPD ratio expected to fall in coming years says IMF

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated in its latest Fiscal Monitor that India government gross debt is likely to ease in coming years when compared to the Gross Domestic Product. The fund noted that India General Government Gross Debt to GDP ratio is expected to dip from 81.4% in 2025 to 76.9% in 2030. If achieved, the threshold in 2030 could be the best for the economy since 2019.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

