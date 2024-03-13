Zydus Life launches cancer drug in India

The drug maker announced that it has launched Olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, under the brand name IBYRA in India.

To help identify the right patients and facilitate access, Zydus has collaborated with MedGenome for comprehensive HRD testing. This alongwith a year-long treatment of IBYRA has been capped at Rs 3 lakh as compared to the cost of around Rs 72 lakh by the innovator.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences, said, For patients newly diagnosed with these specific cancers, the right diagnosis and the right treatment early on can give them a big advantage in the fight against cancers. Our patient support focus in launching IBYRA helps them with both cutting-edge diagnosis for HRD positive cancer and precision therapy in the most affordable way. We believe this will reduce the disease burden for the patients in a significant way.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharmaceutical company reported 26.76% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 789.6 crore on 5.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,343.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 1.91% to end at Rs 968.65 on the BSE.

The drug will target specific genetic mutations prevalent in certain types of cancers, paving the way for more tailored and effective treatment approach, stated the firm.