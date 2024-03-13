Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paisalo Digital Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Rites Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2024.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 308.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd lost 19.82% to Rs 112.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd tumbled 18.27% to Rs 443.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd slipped 16.69% to Rs 577.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 13.72% to Rs 78. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

