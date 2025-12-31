Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister calls for mission-mode reforms across diverse sector to sustain long-term growth

Prime Minister calls for mission-mode reforms across diverse sector to sustain long-term growth

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a group of eminent economists and experts at NITI Aayog, yesterday. The Theme of the interaction was Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister highlighted the core pillars for Indias journey toward 2047. The Prime Minister noted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration. This shift is evident in the evolving patterns of education, consumption, and global mobility, necessitating enhanced institutional capacity and proactive infrastructure planning to meet the needs of an increasingly aspirational society. Prime Minister further stressed the need for mission-mode reforms to build global capability and attain global integration. To sustain long-term growth, Prime Minister called for mission-mode reforms across diverse sectors. He stressed that Indias policymaking and budgeting must remain anchored with vision for 2047. He also spoke about the need for ensuring that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

NSE SME Dhara Rail Projects steams out of the station with a strong debut

NSE SME Dhara Rail Projects steams out of the station with a strong debut

US Stocks Dip Mildly Amid Fed Minutes Caution

US Stocks Dip Mildly Amid Fed Minutes Caution

Power Grid rises after emerging as successful bidder for 2,000 MWh battery storage

Power Grid rises after emerging as successful bidder for 2,000 MWh battery storage

Ahasolar Technologies rises after bagging 875 MW solar OEPMC contract

Ahasolar Technologies rises after bagging 875 MW solar OEPMC contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertProtests in IranTech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon