Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips as recent slide in local equities weighs

INR slips as recent slide in local equities weighs

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Indian rupee slipped today, giving up steady gains seen in last session. Local equities have been falling recently and the benchmark NIFTY50 index tested around one and half week low in last session. INR has moved mostly lower and is on track to decline around 6% this year and is not far from record lows against the US dollar. Overall mood is cautious trades in global fx markets around year-end though there is a modest uptick in the US dollar index. INR slipped amid these cues and also eyed the Indian government monthly finances data. INR currently trades down 15 paise at 89.90 per US dollar. On NSE, USD/INR futures edged up 0.06% to 90.32.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Minister calls for mission-mode reforms across diverse sector to sustain long-term growth

Prime Minister calls for mission-mode reforms across diverse sector to sustain long-term growth

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

NSE SME Dhara Rail Projects steams out of the station with a strong debut

NSE SME Dhara Rail Projects steams out of the station with a strong debut

US Stocks Dip Mildly Amid Fed Minutes Caution

US Stocks Dip Mildly Amid Fed Minutes Caution

Power Grid rises after emerging as successful bidder for 2,000 MWh battery storage

Power Grid rises after emerging as successful bidder for 2,000 MWh battery storage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateSanDisk Creator Phone SSD Review
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon