Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; metal shares shine

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade in positive territory with moderate gains in morning trade. Trading sentiment stayed positive amid thin year-end volumes and absence of strong domestic triggers. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level.

Metal shares extended their rally into a third straight session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 166.92 points or 0.20% to 84,842.00. The Nifty 50 index rose 66.15 points or 0.26% to 26,007.00.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.71%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,552 shares rose and 1,081 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.46% to 11,168.60. The index jumped 3.52% for third consecutive trading session.

JSW Steel (up 4.77%), Jindal Steel (up 3.23%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.44%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.33%), Tata Steel (up 1.64%), Welspun Corp (up 1.05%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.04%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.89%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.31%) and National Aluminium Company (up 0.13%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Premier Energies added 0.45% after it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,307.30 crore during the third quarter of FY26, with execution scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

Ahasolar Technologies spurted 7.48% after the company has received a contract from CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja for providing owners engineering and project management consultancy (OEPMC) services for an 875 MW solar photovoltaic power project.

Apollo Micro Systems jumped 4.20% after the companys step- down subsidiary IDL Explosives bagged supply contracts worth approximately Rs 421 crore.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

