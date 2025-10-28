Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Maritime sector valued around US$ 1 Trillion

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, addressed the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai yesterday, focusing on the theme Innovative Mechanisms for Ship Financing. Gadkari highlighted that Indias maritime sector, valued at nearly USD 1 trillion (Rs 84 lakh crore), holds immense investment potential in ports, shipping, and logistics. Drawing from the success of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in mobilizing Rs 1.4 lakh crore through ToT, InvITs, and PPP modelsraising private participation from 10% to 35%he emphasized that similar approaches could accelerate project execution, improve quality, and ease the financial burden on the government through private sector innovation and efficient fund flow. He also launched the CMEG (RIS) India Maritime Report 2025-26, titled Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision: Indias Maritime Strides.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

